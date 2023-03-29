Previous
Crash by helstor365
Crash

The city rail crashed into the bumper stop at the end of the line here yesterday. Some passengers suffered minor injuries - luckily no-one were seriously hurt.
Helge E. Storheim

Joan Robillard ace
Glad no one worse hurt.
March 29th, 2023  
Karen ace
Goodness! Good to hear that people were not badly injured, but the train’s window and front looks like it took quite a hit.
March 29th, 2023  
