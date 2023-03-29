Sign up
Photo 829
Crash
The city rail crashed into the bumper stop at the end of the line here yesterday. Some passengers suffered minor injuries - luckily no-one were seriously hurt.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
824
825
99
826
100
827
828
829
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th March 2023 12:59pm
Tags
train
,
crash
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad no one worse hurt.
March 29th, 2023
Karen
ace
Goodness! Good to hear that people were not badly injured, but the train’s window and front looks like it took quite a hit.
March 29th, 2023
