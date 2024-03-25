Previous
Going places by helstor365
Photo 1191

Going places

Starting the week with a bit of street photography. The camera of choice this week is the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II (Phew! :-)

I have a soft spot for Olympus cameras. My very first camera was an Olympus Trip 35 film camera. I don't think anyone will be surprised if I say that I still have that camera :-)
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. With a great camera. I once had the OM1 and OM2 film cameras back in the day.
March 25th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@johnfalconer Thanks. Great cameras. I shot for years with an OM2
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise