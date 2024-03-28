Previous
Old wooden church by helstor365
Photo 1194

Old wooden church

I couldn't resist the reflection :-)
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous reflection. When rainy days become happy days!
March 28th, 2024  
