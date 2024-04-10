Sign up
Previous
Photo 1207
CCCP Antikustom
Whatever that is :-) But the VW Bus is still nice and photogenic!
Retro edit.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1463
photos
86
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
10th April 2024 12:40pm
Tags
gf1
,
1 week-1 camera
,
gf"
LTaylor
ace
Antikustom. Spelhaugen 12, Bergen, Hordaland 5147. Antique Store•336 post keen VW, if not state propaganda
April 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
