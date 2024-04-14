Sign up
Photo 1211
Last day with Panasonic GF1 and GF2. They are nice cameras, but I just don't need them and I am perfectly OK with letting go of them! They go up for sale later today!
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2
365
DMC-GF2
14th April 2024 10:49am
gf1
,
gf2
,
1 week-1 camera
