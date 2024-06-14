Sign up
Previous
Photo 1272
Three tree trunks triptych
Now that's a tongue twister for a non native English speaker :-)
The camera today was the Olympus E-PL1. A 12 megapixel micro four thirds camera from 2010. The lens was the 7Artisans "UFO" lens; an 18mm focus free pancake lens with a fixed aperture of f/6.3
BOB
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1557
photos
85
followers
36
following
348% complete
View this month »
Corinne C
ace
Lol, I’m not going to read it out loud.
Great collage. All photos are excellent at giving the details on the tree trunks.
June 14th, 2024
Great collage. All photos are excellent at giving the details on the tree trunks.