Three tree trunks triptych by helstor365
Photo 1272

Three tree trunks triptych

Now that's a tongue twister for a non native English speaker :-)

The camera today was the Olympus E-PL1. A 12 megapixel micro four thirds camera from 2010. The lens was the 7Artisans "UFO" lens; an 18mm focus free pancake lens with a fixed aperture of f/6.3

14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Lol, I’m not going to read it out loud.
Great collage. All photos are excellent at giving the details on the tree trunks.
June 14th, 2024  
