Previous
Patchwork by helstor365
Photo 1298

Patchwork

My new motto for my "Make photography fun again" is "It's not what you see, it's the way you see it" :-)
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
355% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Very neat! I like the angle; it adds character to the terrific shapes and colours.
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise