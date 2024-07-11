Sign up
Photo 1299
Sony A7 - first try-out
The adapter came in the mail today so this is from my first photowalk with the Sony A7 and a 50mm Olympus/Zuiko manual focus lens from the 70s.
3 things that surprised me:
The Sony colours straight out of camera were not as bad as I had feared
The focus peaking on the Sony is very good.
That old lens is very sharp
I shot it at F/1.8... just because that's what you do when you have a fast lens on a full frame camera :-)
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Camera
Tags
bokeh
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture and scene, wonderful focus and colours.
July 11th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Wow, this is gorgeous! ❤️
July 11th, 2024
