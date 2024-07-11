Sony A7 - first try-out

The adapter came in the mail today so this is from my first photowalk with the Sony A7 and a 50mm Olympus/Zuiko manual focus lens from the 70s.



3 things that surprised me:

The Sony colours straight out of camera were not as bad as I had feared

The focus peaking on the Sony is very good.

That old lens is very sharp



I shot it at F/1.8... just because that's what you do when you have a fast lens on a full frame camera :-)