Sony A7 - first try-out by helstor365
Sony A7 - first try-out

The adapter came in the mail today so this is from my first photowalk with the Sony A7 and a 50mm Olympus/Zuiko manual focus lens from the 70s.

3 things that surprised me:
The Sony colours straight out of camera were not as bad as I had feared
The focus peaking on the Sony is very good.
That old lens is very sharp

I shot it at F/1.8... just because that's what you do when you have a fast lens on a full frame camera :-)
11th July 2024

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Diana
What a stunning capture and scene, wonderful focus and colours.
July 11th, 2024  
Julie Duncan
Wow, this is gorgeous! ❤️
July 11th, 2024  
