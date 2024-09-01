Previous
Sunshine at last :-) by helstor365
Sunshine at last :-)

The first day of autumn and it is not raining and the sun i shining. This autumn has been the wettest sin Bergen since they started measuring that kind of thing in 1905!

In fact, even though June and July were relatively dry and sunny, because of all the rain in August, this summer has actually been the wettest summer ever recorded in Bergen!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Fabulous candid and wonderful sunshine.
September 1st, 2024  
