Previous
Photo 1351
Sunshine at last :-)
The first day of autumn and it is not raining and the sun i shining. This autumn has been the wettest sin Bergen since they started measuring that kind of thing in 1905!
In fact, even though June and July were relatively dry and sunny, because of all the rain in August, this summer has actually been the wettest summer ever recorded in Bergen!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
street photography
,
bergen
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid and wonderful sunshine.
September 1st, 2024
