Photo 1382
Sunrise
Quick and easy shot today. The view out the bathroom window this morning. This is the opposite side of the building from my "Plan-B" shoots.... not as pretty but definitely different.
The lake I shot yesterday is just behind the cars and the tree with autumn colours in the middle of the photo.
Maybe this could be my new "Plan-C" series :-)
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Taken
2nd October 2024 7:48am
sunrise
plan-c
Diana
gorgeous sunrise and colours.
October 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
Oh what a lovely sight to wake up to
October 2nd, 2024
