Sunrise by helstor365
Photo 1382

Sunrise

Quick and easy shot today. The view out the bathroom window this morning. This is the opposite side of the building from my "Plan-B" shoots.... not as pretty but definitely different.

The lake I shot yesterday is just behind the cars and the tree with autumn colours in the middle of the photo.

Maybe this could be my new "Plan-C" series :-)
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Diana ace
gorgeous sunrise and colours.
October 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh what a lovely sight to wake up to
October 2nd, 2024  
