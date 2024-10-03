Previous
Office building by helstor365
Photo 368

Office building

I went for a walk this evening and unlike me I didn't bring a camera so this is a phone snap :-)
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow for all the world to see!
October 3rd, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
October 3rd, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott! Det beste kameraet er det du har med deg ;)
October 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super shot - but so much power being used!
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise