Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 368
Office building
I went for a walk this evening and unlike me I didn't bring a camera so this is a phone snap :-)
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1757
photos
89
followers
35
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
1380
365
366
1381
367
1382
368
1383
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
moto g54 5G
Taken
3rd October 2024 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night shot
,
office building
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow for all the world to see!
October 3rd, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot!
October 3rd, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott! Det beste kameraet er det du har med deg ;)
October 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super shot - but so much power being used!
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close