Previous
Location, location! by helstor365
139 / 365

Location, location!

Last day of summer today apparently (according to the met-office.....)
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise