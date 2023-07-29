Sign up
139 / 365
Location, location!
Last day of summer today apparently (according to the met-office.....)
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
29th July 2023 1:05pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
aboretum
,
milde
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
July 29th, 2023
