Bergen harbour by helstor365
Bergen harbour

The tourist view of Bergen harbour :-)
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery.
July 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous!
July 27th, 2023  
