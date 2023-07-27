Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
Bergen harbour
The tourist view of Bergen harbour :-)
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
norway
,
bergen
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery.
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous!
July 27th, 2023
