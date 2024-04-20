Previous
View from the walkway by helstor365
261 / 365

View from the walkway

The view from the walkway is quite spectacular.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
How gorgeous! And somehow . . . orderly looking. :)
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise