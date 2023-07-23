Previous
Rush hour at the harbour :-) by helstor365
137 / 365

Rush hour at the harbour :-)

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Lovely shapes and colours.
July 23rd, 2023  
Karen ace
What an interesting port! Its looking pretty busy - love the red tug boats against the blue sky. Quite a large passenger liner there, too.
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So many red boats, they really drive the eyes to them against all the blue. Great photo!
July 23rd, 2023  
