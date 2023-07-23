Sign up
137 / 365
Rush hour at the harbour :-)
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
3
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1082
photos
75
followers
33
following
37% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd July 2023 10:49am
Tags
harbour
,
cruise ship
,
supply boats
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and colours.
July 23rd, 2023
Karen
ace
What an interesting port! Its looking pretty busy - love the red tug boats against the blue sky. Quite a large passenger liner there, too.
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So many red boats, they really drive the eyes to them against all the blue. Great photo!
July 23rd, 2023
