Photo 1417
The boathouse (again)
Taken from a higher viewpoint this time. I took this with the Canon S120. It is a very grey and dark day today so the camera upped the ISO to 1600 so the image was very noisy. However the AI noises reduction in PS saved the day :-)
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
boat house
