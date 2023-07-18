Previous
Posing by helstor365
136 / 365

Posing

Lots of cows and goats in this place too.

I took my trusty old 5D Classic with me today (+ a P&S film camera!). I am still amazed at the detail I can get from the 12MP sensor in this camera.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
