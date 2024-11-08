Sign up
Previous
Photo 1419
Bergen Light Rail
Approaching the mall
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1813
photos
90
followers
35
following
388% complete
View this month »
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
Latest from all albums
1413
385
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
8th November 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen light rail
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and clarity.
November 8th, 2024
