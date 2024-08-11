Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
329 / 365
Photographing the photographer :-)
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1659
photos
88
followers
36
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Latest from all albums
326
1327
327
1328
1329
328
329
1330
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
X-E1
Taken
11th August 2024 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
,
grieghallen
Casablanca
ace
Nice candid and I like the shapes in the image
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful candid and scene, so much to see here.
August 11th, 2024
Maggie Riley
Love that the reflection brings so much more to the image!
August 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close