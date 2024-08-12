Previous
Street art by helstor365
330 / 365

Street art

I had to "clean it up" a bit in post because naturally some idiots had been there and tagged it :-(
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture.
August 12th, 2024  
