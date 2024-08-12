Sign up
330 / 365
Street art
I had to "clean it up" a bit in post because naturally some idiots had been there and tagged it :-(
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
6
1
Canon EOS M5
12th August 2024 10:58am
street art
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture.
August 12th, 2024
