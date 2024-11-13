Sign up
Photo 390
Again?
I was determined to walk past the boat house today and not even look twice at it... but then I saw the reflection and I couldn't walk past that! Could I? :-)
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
