Previous
Next
Gail & Puppy by hjbenson
Photo 2554

Gail & Puppy

Gail's cousin just got a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy. So we went to visit and the puppy was skittish when we first arrived, but did warm up to us.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise