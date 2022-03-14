Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2769
π Day 2022
Pi Day — 3/14
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th March 2022 3:10pm
Tags
pie
,
pa
,
shannondell
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Looks delic
March 15th, 2022
bruni
ace
The good old apple pie.
March 15th, 2022
