Photo 2783
Waves Coming In
My computer died; so I am using Gail's Chromebook. So I switched my camera settings from raw to jpeg and will be posting sooc from the camera,
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
365
Canon EOS 60D
28th March 2022 6:33pm
waves
atlantic ocean
duck nc
