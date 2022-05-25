Sign up
Photo 2841
Me & My Shadow
Went to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge -
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/edwin-b-forsythe
The web site offers an interactive tour of the Refuge
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
25th May 2022 2:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Tags
shadow
duck
nj
oceanville
