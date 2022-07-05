Previous
Fort Pillow & American Queen by hjbenson
Photo 2882

Fort Pillow & American Queen

Gail & I are on a river cruise from Memphis, TN to Nashville, TN. The first stop was at Ashport Landing,TN were they took us to Fort Pillow. Fort Pillow was a strategic fort during the Civil War.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
