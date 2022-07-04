Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2881
The King of Rock-and-Roll
Statue of Elvis on Beale Street in Memphis, TN
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3563
photos
66
followers
91
following
789% complete
View this month »
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th July 2022 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
tn
,
elvis
,
memphis
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
July 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close