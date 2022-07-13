Previous
Mural in Hannibal Missouri by hjbenson
Photo 2890

Mural in Hannibal Missouri

Hannibal is creating several murals high lighting Mark Twain and fixing up buildings to increase the tourist trade.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
