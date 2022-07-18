Previous
Next
Now the Work Begins by hjbenson
Photo 2891

Now the Work Begins

Arrived home from our 2–week trip. Downloaded over 100 photos from my secondary camera and over 600 from the primary. Have to decide which ones to keep.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Ha ha, that's a job and a half!
July 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise