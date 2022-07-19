Previous
Positive by hjbenson
Photo 2892

Positive

Gail & I have both tested positive for Covid. In both our cases it is more like a bad cold, so we will be isolating ourselves in our apartment for 10 days.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Harry J Benson

