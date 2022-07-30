Sign up
Photo 2903
Benson Christmas
Because my siblings and Gail & I could not get together at Christmas, my brother Chris set up July 30th as a time to get together. Over 30 of us made it. This photo has my Grand–Nephew Quincy Crabb holding a cake his father had bought.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3586
photos
66
followers
91
following
795% complete
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th July 2022 1:13pm
Tags
cake
,
harry
,
quincy
,
nj
,
crab
,
wall township
