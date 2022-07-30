Previous
Benson Christmas by hjbenson
Photo 2903

Benson Christmas

Because my siblings and Gail & I could not get together at Christmas, my brother Chris set up July 30th as a time to get together. Over 30 of us made it. This photo has my Grand–Nephew Quincy Crabb holding a cake his father had bought.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
