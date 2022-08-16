Previous
Next
A Friend's Home by hjbenson
Photo 2920

A Friend's Home

We had appointments back by our old home. So between the appointments we went to a friend's home were the weekly Bridge game was scheduled. There we were able to see and talk to 8 people we haven't ween this year.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
A beautiful home.
August 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise