Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2929
Washington Crossing National Cemetery Honor Guard
My older brother is a member of the Honor Guard at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. The last Thursday of each month the public is allowed to come to the "unattended funeral"; I was asked by him to come and take some photos.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3612
photos
63
followers
88
following
802% complete
View this month »
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th August 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
clouds
,
pa
,
newtown
,
mel
,
washington crossing national cemetery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close