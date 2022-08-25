Previous
Washington Crossing National Cemetery Honor Guard
Washington Crossing National Cemetery Honor Guard

My older brother is a member of the Honor Guard at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. The last Thursday of each month the public is allowed to come to the "unattended funeral"; I was asked by him to come and take some photos.
Harry J Benson

