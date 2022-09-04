Previous
9-11 Memorial by hjbenson
Photo 2939

9-11 Memorial

New York skyline in the back. On 9/11/2001, Gail & I were in West Orange. After watching the tragedy of the twin towers on tv, I drove up to Eagle Rock Reservation and looked out from this point and saw the smoke from the towers.
4th September 2022

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
