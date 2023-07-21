Sign up
Photo 3200
Hand—Held at 1/8 Second
One of the new attributes of the Canon R6 Mark2 is that Image Stabilization is up to 8 stops. I have never been able to go below a 1/30 with my previous cameras without getting some movement even though they had IS.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
2
Tags
water
,
fountain
,
slow
,
pa
,
shannondell
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 22nd, 2023
