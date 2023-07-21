Previous
Hand—Held at 1/8 Second by hjbenson
Photo 3200

Hand—Held at 1/8 Second

One of the new attributes of the Canon R6 Mark2 is that Image Stabilization is up to 8 stops. I have never been able to go below a 1/30 with my previous cameras without getting some movement even though they had IS.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 22nd, 2023  
