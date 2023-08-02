Previous
Ashcroft Entrance by hjbenson
Photo 3208

Ashcroft Entrance

There are two clubhouses at Shannondell. Thiss is the entrance to the first one.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Paula Fontanini ace
And a very inviting entrance it is. Beautiful & so well manicured!
August 5th, 2023  
