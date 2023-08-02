Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3208
Ashcroft Entrance
There are two clubhouses at Shannondell. Thiss is the entrance to the first one.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3893
photos
63
followers
89
following
878% complete
View this month »
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
2nd August 2023 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
pond
,
pa
,
shannondell
Paula Fontanini
ace
And a very inviting entrance it is. Beautiful & so well manicured!
August 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close