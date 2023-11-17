Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3245
At the National Dog Show
The National Dog Show is held at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center In Oaks, PA about 3.5 miles from us. It was taped and will be televised on Thanksgiving, The photo is of Jelly — who is owned by a friend of ours — and is entered.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3930
photos
61
followers
89
following
889% complete
View this month »
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
17th November 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oaks
,
pa
,
jelly
,
old english sheepdog
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close