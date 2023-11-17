Previous
At the National Dog Show by hjbenson
Photo 3245

At the National Dog Show

The National Dog Show is held at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center In Oaks, PA about 3.5 miles from us. It was taped and will be televised on Thanksgiving, The photo is of Jelly — who is owned by a friend of ours — and is entered.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

