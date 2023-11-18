Sign up
Previous
Photo 3246
Seasonal Still Life
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
4
4
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3931
photos
61
followers
89
following
889% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th November 2023 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
pa
,
shannondell
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous! Big fav
November 19th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
November 19th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
November 19th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
November 19th, 2023
