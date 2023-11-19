Sign up
Previous
Photo 3247
Not A PushMePullYou
A couple of deer stopped to look at what I was doing in their woods.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
19th November 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oaks
,
deer
,
pa
