Previous
Photo 3261
Scroll Saw Art
After my brother retired he became a Scroll Saw Artesian. These are two examples at my sister's house
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
365
Canon EOS R6m2
3rd December 2023 9:46am
Public
art
pa
east stroudsburg
scroll saw
Beverley
ace
How lovely, very unique
December 4th, 2023
