Previous
Wine Tasting by hjbenson
Photo 3262

Wine Tasting

Went over to NJ for a yearly doctor appointment. Well we were there we stopped at one of our favorite wineries — Balic — to pick up wine for the holidays. Of course we had to do some tasting also.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise