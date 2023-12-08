Sign up
Previous
Photo 3266
I am Watching You
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
2
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
deer
,
pa
,
shannondell
Beverley
ace
Beautiful cute face, lovely colours
December 9th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture and setting fv!
December 9th, 2023
