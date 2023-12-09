Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3267
Winter Reflections
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
3
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
9th December 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
pa
,
audubon
,
perkiomen creek
Corinne C
ace
Superb in b&w
December 10th, 2023
Agnes
ace
The reflection is great
December 10th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Really spectacular reflections… so still
December 10th, 2023
