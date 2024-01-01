Previous
Eating Lunch by hjbenson
Photo 3290

Eating Lunch

1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise