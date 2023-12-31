Previous
Happy & Healthy 2024 by hjbenson
Happy & Healthy 2024

2024 I will be starting my 14th year on 365
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Steve Chappell
Lovely capture. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024  
Krista Marson
14 years! it goes quick, doesn't it?
January 1st, 2024  
