Previous
Photo 3406
Take My Photo
While walking around Shannondell, if you ask me to take your photo — I will
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4092
photos
64
followers
91
following
933% complete
View this month »
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
30th July 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pa
,
shannondell
Dorothy
ace
Good for you, I think that’s such a nice thing to do. Great background.
July 31st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking shot.
July 31st, 2024
