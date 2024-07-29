Sign up
Previous
Photo 3405
By the Clubhouse
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
4
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
bushes
,
pa
,
shannondell
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lush and beautiful place
July 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture and pov of the beautifully cared for, lovely rockery with shade from the tree.
July 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty and inviting looking.
July 30th, 2024
