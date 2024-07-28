Previous
Golden Day by hjbenson
Photo 3404

Golden Day

28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful. Golden delights
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise