Photo 3404
Golden Day
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4090
photos
64
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
28th July 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
gold
,
pa
,
shannondell
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful. Golden delights
July 29th, 2024
