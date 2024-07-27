Sign up
Previous
Photo 3403
1st Valley Forge Pop-Up Art Show
Valley Forge National Historical Park had its first pop—up art show. People were requested to bring photos or drawings of the park to display. They also had paper and coloured pencils for children to create their own art work for display.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
27th July 2024 10:57am
Tags
pa
,
valley forge national historical park
LTaylor
ace
!exciting activity!
July 28th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice idea
July 28th, 2024
Agnes
ace
That’s a good idea
July 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous! Lovely setup… some great photos
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic idea!
July 28th, 2024
