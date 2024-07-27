1st Valley Forge Pop-Up Art Show

Previous
Valley Forge National Historical Park had its first pop—up art show. People were requested to bring photos or drawings of the park to display. They also had paper and coloured pencils for children to create their own art work for display.
LTaylor ace
!exciting activity!
July 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice idea
July 28th, 2024  
Agnes ace
That’s a good idea
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous! Lovely setup… some great photos
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fantastic idea!
July 28th, 2024  
