Photo 566
Stone Arch Bridge
On Labor Day, I posted a photo of the Stone Arch Bridge; but, I did not like the sky. Today I went back and a much nicer sky.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
ny
,
stone arch bridge
,
kenoza lake
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
September 12th, 2020
